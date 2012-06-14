LONDON, June 14 Amara Dhari Investments, PLUS Markets Group's second-largest shareholder, wants the British exchange group to sack its board representative, a supporter of the planned sale of PLUS's stock market to ICAP .

PLUS said on Thursday that Amara Dhari Investments Ltd (ADIL) had requested the removal of Ahmed Ibrahim Al Asfour, a non-executive director representing ADIL on the PLUS board.

PLUS said ADIL had requested the appointment of a replacement to be nominated by ADIL while Al Asfour, whose family hold over 50 percent of ADIL share capital, was disputing the ADIL request.

PLUS said it was taking legal advice and would make a further announcement in due course.

ADIL is PLUS Markets Group's second largest investor with a 17 percent stake, behind Close Brothers which owns about 20 percent.

The request to remove Al Asfour should help clarify ADIL's position on the planned sale of Plus's stock market to British broker ICAP, a source of confusion over recent weeks with Al Asfour backing a sale while ADIL has said it was against a deal.

It was also the latest twist in an increasingly acrimonious battle between PLUS management, which supports the sale of the group's stock market to ICAP, and PLUS shareholders, some of which oppose the deal.

Separately on Thursday, ICAP raised its offer for PLUS Stock Exchange to 500,000 pounds ($780,000) from a nominal 1 pound in an attempt to win over shareholders ahead of their vote on ICAP's proposal on Monday.

"ICAP has decided, after listening to the concerns expressed by PLUS Markets Group shareholders, to increase the purchase price for PLUS to 500,000 pounds," it said in an emailed statement.

PMG owners have said the ICAP plan "gives shareholders nothing but rewards obscenely PLUS directors and advisers".

ICAP and PMG have said Britain's market regulator, the Financial Services Authority, will revoke PLUS's exchange license if the ICAP deal was not completed by Thursday next week.

PLUS said last Friday the proposed sale to ICAP, agreed between its management and the broker last month, remained "in the best interests of shareholders". (Editing by Dan Lalor)