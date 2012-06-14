By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 Amara Dhari Investments, PLUS
Markets Group's second-largest shareholder, wants the
British exchange group to sack its board representative, a
supporter of the planned sale of PLUS's stock market to ICAP
.
PLUS said on Thursday that Amara Dhari Investments Ltd
(ADIL) had requested the removal of Ahmed Ibrahim Al Asfour, a
non-executive director representing ADIL on the PLUS board.
PLUS said ADIL had requested the appointment of a
replacement to be nominated by ADIL while Al Asfour, whose
family hold over 50 percent of ADIL share capital, was disputing
the ADIL request.
PLUS said it was taking legal advice and would make a
further announcement in due course.
ADIL is PLUS Markets Group's second largest investor with a
17 percent stake, behind Close Brothers which owns about 20
percent.
The request to remove Al Asfour should help clarify ADIL's
position on the planned sale of Plus's stock market to British
broker ICAP, a source of confusion over recent weeks
with Al Asfour backing a sale while ADIL has said it was against
a deal.
It was also the latest twist in an increasingly acrimonious
battle between PLUS management, which supports the sale of the
group's stock market to ICAP, and PLUS shareholders, some of
which oppose the deal.
Separately on Thursday, ICAP raised its offer for PLUS Stock
Exchange to 500,000 pounds ($780,000) from a nominal 1 pound in
an attempt to win over shareholders ahead of their vote on
ICAP's proposal on Monday.
"ICAP has decided, after listening to the concerns expressed
by PLUS Markets Group shareholders, to increase the purchase
price for PLUS to 500,000 pounds," it said in an emailed
statement.
PMG owners have said the ICAP plan "gives shareholders
nothing but rewards obscenely PLUS directors and advisers".
ICAP and PMG have said Britain's market regulator, the
Financial Services Authority, will revoke PLUS's exchange
license if the ICAP deal was not completed by Thursday next
week.
PLUS said last Friday the proposed sale to ICAP, agreed
between its management and the broker last month, remained "in
the best interests of shareholders".
(Editing by Dan Lalor)