BUENOS AIRES Oct 3 Privately held Pluspetrol
Resources Corp has agreed to buy Apco Oil and Gas International
Inc for $427 million, the companies said on Friday,
sending Apco shares jumping as much as 18 percent.
Under the terms of the agreement, Apco shareholders would
receive $14.50 per share, representing a 14.7 percent premium to
Apco's closing price of $12.64 on Oct. 2.
Apco's leap on Friday was its biggest one-day gain in 10
months.
The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of Apco,
which has interests in Argentina and Colombia.
Argentina's Pluspetrol has operations in Argentina, Peru,
where it is the lead producer of oil and gas, Bolivia and
Angola.
WPX Energy Inc, which owns a 69 percent controlling
interest in Apco, supports the deal, Apco said in a statement.
The stock rose 14.2 percent to $14.44 at midday after
hitting a high of $14.90 earlier in the session.
