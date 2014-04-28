LIMA, April 28 Pluspetrol, the
Argentine energy company, said Monday it was resuming production
at Peru's biggest oil block after reaching an agreement with
native communities that had occupied facilities there a week
ago.
Output from block 1-AB in Peru's upper Amazon had fallen by
70 percent last week after indigenous protesters took control of
oil tanks, roads and a thermoelectric plant in the Amazonian
region of Loreto, the company said.
But since a deal was struck over the weekend, protesters
have withdrawn, the company and a community leader said.
"Production has rapidly started to normalize," said
Pluspetrol spokesman Daniel Guerra.
The oil block produces between 15,000 and 17,000 barrels per
day, about a quarter of Peru's relatively small output.
Indigenous leader Carlos Sandi with the local organization
Feconaco said the deal commits the company and government to
cleaning up oil pollution, compensating communities for
environmental damage and use of land and building schools and
bridges.
"If they break their promise we will take security measure
again in 90 days," Sandi said. "We resorted to this because we
did not feel the government or the company were listening to
us."
Pluspetrol has controlled the 1-AB concession since 2001,
and Occidental Petroleum operated it before that.
Indigenous communities near the block, which has been pumped
for more than four decades, have complained about oil pollution
for years and say not much has changed since the government
declared environmental emergencies there in the past year.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez and Mitra Taj; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)