Nov 24 Chipmaker Microsemi Corp said on
Tuesday it would buy rival PMC-Sierra Inc in a $2.5
billion deal, a day after Skyworks Solutions Inc walked
away from a bidding war.
Microsemi, which makes chip equipment and provides software
for cloud data, is looking to expand its offerings for telecom,
data center and cloud customers through the acquisition of
PMC-Sierra.
Chipmakers have been buying up each other at a record pace
this year due to rising costs, demand for cheaper chips and the
need to diversify in the wake of new technologies.
Skyworks, a supplier of radio frequency chips to companies
such as Apple Inc, on Oct. 5 offered to buy PMC-Sierra
in a $2 billion deal.
Microsemi launched a rival bid on Oct. 19, and since then
the companies have raised their respective offers.
Skyworks said late on Monday that it would not pursue
PMC-Sierra as the company no longer met its financial criteria
at an increased valuation.
Skyworks said it will receive an $88.5 million termination
fee from PMC-Sierra.
The terms of Microsemi's offer made on Tuesday are the same
as last week's - $9.22 in cash and 0.0771 in stock.
The deal, approved by Microsemi and PMC-Sierra boards, does
not require the approval of Microsemi shareholders, the
companies said.
Microsemi's shares fell about 2 percent to $35.52 in
premarket trading. PMC-Sierra's shares were down 1.5 percent at
$11.68, while Skyworks' stock was up marginally $78.
