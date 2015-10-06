BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Oct 5 Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc said it would buy rival PMC-Sierra Inc for $2 billion in cash to expand its portfolio, customer base and end market applications.
PMC's shareholders will receive $10.50 per share in cash, Skyworks said. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.