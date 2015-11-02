Nov 2 Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc said
Microsemi Corp's latest stock and cash proposal is not
superior to Skyworks Solutions Inc's all-cash offer,
which provides "more value certainty" to shareholders.
The company said volatility in the capital markets broadly,
and semiconductor stocks specifically, adds a high level of
uncertainty to the stock component of Microsemi's offer.
The board of directors continue to recommend the amended and
restated merger agreement with Skyworks to its shareholders, PMC
said on Monday.
The bidding war started two weeks ago when Microsemi first
offered to buy PMC-Sierra for about $2.2 billion, trumping a $2
billion offer from Skyworks Solutions, an Apple Inc
supplier.
On Friday, Microsemi hiked its offer to buy PMC-Sierra to
about $2.33 billion, topping a $2.27 billion bid from Skyworks
Solutions in less than five hours after the latter raised its
bid.
Microsemi's cash-and-stock offer was worth the equivalent of
$11.88 per share, pipping Skyworks' cash offer of $11.60.
Santa Clara, California-based PMC-Sierra said a decline of 8
percent or more in Microsemi's stock price from current levels
would result in a nominal value for the Microsemi offer that is
below Skyworks's offer.
