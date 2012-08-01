* UK manufacturing PMI falls to lowest level in more than 3
years
* PMI survey shows slump in output, export orders
* Weak data boost expectation for more central bank stimulus
later this year
* UK PMI and GDP growth graphic at link.reuters.com/tap74s
(Adds comment on lending scheme, next BoE meeting)
By Sven Egenter
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's manufacturing sector
shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in July, a
survey of purchasing managers showed on Wednesday, dealing a
blow to hopes that the country was about to come out of
recession.
The grim news supports the view that the Bank of England
will add further stimulus once its current 50 billion pound
($78.3 billion) plan to buy government bonds with newly created
cash ends in November. It even triggered speculation the central
bank could step up its programme when its August policy meeting
ends on Thursday.
Britain fell into its second recession in four years around
the turn of the year, and the economy contracted by a further
0.7 percent from April to June due to government spending cuts,
euro zone turmoil, bad weather and an extra public holiday.
Many economists have been betting that some of the output
lost will be recovered in the third quarter, but the Markit/CIPS
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index's (PMI) drop to 45.4
from 48.4 in June raises the risk of another contraction.
It was the lowest reading since May 2009, further off the 50
mark that separates contraction from growth, and well below even
the most pessimistic economist's forecast in a Reuters poll.
The weak survey sent sterling to a two-week low against the
euro and supported gilts which outperformed their German
equivalent.
"Pretty terrible, surprisingly bad," Tom Vosa, an economist
at National Australia Bank, said about the PMI. "Ultimately,
this puts more pressure on the (Bank of England) to cut Bank
Rate, and certainly the government now has to hope that its
Funding for Lending Scheme really comes good," he said.
"But of course, if you are a lender in the UK and you are
looking at this economy, why would you necessarily want to
extend credit?," he said.
The government's scheme to get credit flowing through the
economy officially started on Wednesday.
Business lobby groups applauded the plans to boost lending,
but economists warned against putting hopes too high.
The scheme was an important step to lower banks' funding
costs and ease lending conditions, but was unlikely to be a
"game changer", Goldman Sachs analyst Kevin Daly said in a note.
Tight credit together with a lack of consumer confidence has
been a major drag on the economy, hitting the housing market
particularly hard.
House prices in Britain fell at their fastest annual pace in
nearly three years in July, mortgage lender Nationwide
said.
However, some retailers are bucking the gloom: Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer Next's sales rose 4.5
percent in the six months to July 28, and its chief executive
said he did not expect the economy to take a turn for the worse.
CRISIS
Britain's economy has not yet recovered the output lost
during the 2008/2009 slump, and the renewed recession comes at a
time when many Britons are seeing their finances squeezed by
rising prices and higher taxes, eating away measly wage rises.
"The domestic market shows no real signs of renewed life,
while hopes of exports charting the course to calmer currents
were hit by our main trading partner, the euro zone, still being
embroiled in its long-running political and debt crises," said
Markit economist Rob Dobson.
The PMI survey showed that export orders fell at the
sharpest rate since the height of the financial crisis in
February 2009, and the output index slumped to 43.3 from 51.9,
also the lowest level in more than three years.
"It looks like the sector remains a major drag on the
overall economy," Dobson said.
The slump in manufacturing is also keeping the pressure on
policymakers to get the economy going again.
The government sees no room for a major spending boost,
having pledged to erase a huge budget deficit within the next
five years, thus leaving the onus on the central bank.
Most economists expect an extension of the BoE's purchases
of government bonds beyond the current goal of 375 billion
pounds in November, but some see a chance of earlier action.
"While we accept it is a close call, we believe that the
extent of the revisions to the Bank's projections mean that the
Bank will not wait until November to expand QE further - rather
it will act at this meeting," said Alan Clarke from Scotiabank.
The BoE looks likely to slash its inflation and growth
forecasts in its August inflation report, which governor Mervyn
King will present next week.
The PMI survey showed that companies' cost pressures eased
as prices for chemicals, oil, metal, paper and plastics fell.
But firms still hiked their selling prices, Markit said.
Consumer price inflation has fallen sharply in recent months
and the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday shop prices
rose at the slowest pace in more than 2-1/2 years in
July.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken.
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)