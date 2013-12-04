LONDON Dec 4 Global economic growth accelerated last month as new orders came in at their fastest pace since early 2011, a report showed on Wednesday.

JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, rose to 54.3 from October's 52.1, above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for the 14th month running.

Its global services index rose to 53.9 from 51.8.

The United States was the brightest spot in the global economy last month, JPMorgan said, catching up on an already rapidly expanding Britain.

Germany also accelerated but a downturn in France and Italy left the euro zone recovery in a fragile position, with the rate of expansion slowing for the second month in a row and staying weak overall.