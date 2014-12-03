LONDON Dec 3 The global economy will expand at
a solid pace in the final quarter, albeit less strongly than
during the summer months after inflows of new business slowed in
November, a survey showed on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with
Markit, fell to a seven-month low of 53.2 from October's 53.5
but has now held above the 50 mark that divides growth from
contraction for more than two years.
"November saw global economic growth continue its gradual
slowdown from the highs of the middle of the year," said David
Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
"The survey therefore implies that global GDP (gross
domestic product) will expand at a solid pace over the final
quarter as a whole, albeit cooler than during the summer
months."
A global PMI covering the services industry dipped to its
own seven-month low of 53.5 from 53.6. Global manufacturing
activity expanded at its weakest pace in over a year in
November, a sister survey showed on Monday.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
