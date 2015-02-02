* January PMI slides to 48.2 vs 53.6
* Sharpest drop since November 2008
* Companies caught off guard by SNB's move
* 85 pct of companies taking measures to mitigate impact
ZURICH, Feb 2 Switzerland's manufacturing sector
shrank in January at the sharpest pace since the 2008 financial
crisis, as companies were caught off guard by the central bank
lifting its cap on the franc's value against the euro.
The abandonment of the more than three-year-old cap sent the
franc soaring, prompting firms across Switzerland to warn of a
plunge in profits, with the luxury, industrial and tourism
sectors most exposed to loss of foreign business.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index, which gives a snapshot
of the health of the manufacturing sector, fell to a seasonally
adjusted 48.2 points in January from 53.6 points in the previous
month, data showed on Monday.
That was the sharpest drop in the index since November 2008,
pushing it below 50, the threshold that separates growth from
contraction, for the first time in about two years.
"Clearly only very few companies expected the SNB to
withdraw the minimum exchange rate," the survey's authors,
Credit Suisse and procure.ch, said.
The subindex tracking purchasing prices plummeted by 26.7
points to a historic low of 21.2 points, indicating a sharp fall
in prices in Switzerland ahead.
The survey showed that 85 percent of companies polled had
taken measures already to cushion the impact of the franc's
sharp appreciation.
"Somewhat more than every tenth company (14 percent) is
planning a relocation abroad or has imposed a direct freeze on
investments and recruitment," Credit Suisse and procure.ch said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)