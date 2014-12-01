ZURICH Dec 1 Swiss manufacturing expanded at a slower pace in November as order books shrank and prices fell, adding to other data that suggests the economy is set to stagnate if demand in the euro zone - the country's biggest trading partner - remains sluggish.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 points in November, data showed on Monday, down from 55.3 points in the previous month.

While it remained marginally above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction, it was below the average forecast for 54.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Swiss National Bank, which on Sunday pledged to maintain a cap of 1.20 on the Swiss franc against the euro, convenes for its monetary policy meeting next Thursday.

"Although the recovery of the industrial economy seems to have lost momentum slightly, it nevertheless held up," the PMI survey's authors, Credit Suisse and procure.ch, said in a statement.

This underpinned new job creation, while an uptick in suppliers' delivery times indicated good capacity utilisation, they said. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Louise Ireland)