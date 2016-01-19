JERUSALEM Jan 19 Cigarette giant Philip Morris
International will invest about $20 million in an Israeli
start-up that developed a metered-dose vaporiser of raw plants
for medical use, Israeli news website Calcalist reported on
Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Tel Aviv-based Syqe Medical will
develop technologies for Phillip Morris that will help reduce
health risks associated with smoking, Calcalist said, but
provided no further details.
Officials at Syqe would not comment on the report and
officials at Philip Morris could not be reached for immediate
comment.
Syqe, which was formed in 2011, says it has already
developed an inhaler that allows medical cannabis to be
delivered in a safe and precise manner.
The technology turns cannabis into a granulate and allows it
to be taken in standardized doses, Syqe says. The company plans
to develop similar systems that can be used with other medicinal
plants.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Katharine Houreld)