* PMI at 55.8 in April vs 54.4 in March

* Backlogs of orders grow faster, hiring slows

* Points to further economic growth ahead- economist

ZURICH, May 2 Switzerland's manufacturing sector gathered steam in April thanks to expanding order backlogs that point to further economic growth ahead, though a slowdown in hiring tempered the outlook.

Swiss industry has been helped by the Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, imposed in September 2011 after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the safe-haven unit up to record levels.

The Swiss Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.8 points in April from 54.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday.

The index, which gives a snapshot of the health of Switzerland's private sector, narrowly beat forecasts for 55.5 points in a Reuters poll of economists.

The subindex tracking backlog of orders rose 7.6 points to 59.8 in April, driving up the overall PMI reading.

"Overall, the report suggests Swiss economic growth will continue to expand. And, we even dare to say, generate signs of inflation," said Peter Rosenstreich at Swissquote.

Prices are forecast to rise 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, current estimates by economists in a Reuters poll show. Switzerland's Federal Statistics Office is due to release consumer price data on May 8.

However, hardly any new staff were recruited in manufacturing in April, slightly tempering the outlook for the sector.

The employment sub-index fell 2.8 points to 50.1, hovering just about the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Swiss trade association procure.ch, which compiles the indicator along with bank Credit Suisse, said in a statement it was too early to say whether this decline was the start of a trend or merely a dip.

Other data has suggested growth in the Swiss economy could be more muted in coming months. The KOF barometer, an indication of economic performance in six months' time, fell for the second month in a row in April. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Toby Chopra)