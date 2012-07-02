* Factory sector contracts for second straight month in June
* Data cements expectations for further QE
* New orders decline for third month running
* Firms continuing to reduce staffing levels
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 2 Britain's manufacturing sector
contracted for the second straight month in June as new orders
continued to fall, a survey showed on Monday, cementing
expectations the Bank of England will pump more cash into the
recession-hit economy.
The country fell back into recession around the turn of the
year and a string of weak economic data has pointed to another
quarter of contraction between April and June, putting pressure
on the central bank and the government to boost growth.
The Markit/CIPS closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 48.6 last month from May's three-year low of 45.9,
beating expectations for a more modest climb to 46.5.
But it was still the second month below the 50 mark that
divides growth from contraction.
"These figures imply that manufacturing was a drag on
overall growth in the second quarter and we expect GDP to
decline for the third consecutive quarter," said Nida Ali,
economist at Ernst & Young ITEM Club.
"The Bank was already leaning heavily towards extending QE
this week and these figures will provide further pressure," she
added.
With economists seeing tepid growth ahead at best, and only
a mild bounce next quarter from London's hosting of the Olympic
Games and the subsequent tourism and ticket sales, the BoE is
widely seen restarting its quantitative easing (QE) asset
purchase programme.
The Bank is expected to top up the 325 billion pounds of
cash it has already pumped into markets with another 50 billion
when it meets on Thursday as falling inflation gives it more
scope to support the battered economy.
Britain's economy contracted 0.3 percent in the first three
months of the year and having shrunk at the end of 2011 is
deemed to be in recession.
In a further sign of the weak state of the economy, official
data showed on Friday that the country's dominant service sector
stagnated in April.
A sister PMI survey for services firms due on Wednesday is
expected to show the sector, which accounts for three quarters
of Britain's output, barely grew last month.
"The underlying position of the economy is still pretty
weak," said Ross Walker at RBS who sees an additional 50 billion
pounds of QE on Thursday.
"If you look through the noise in the surveys and other
data, which are a bit mixed, it's telling you that, at best, the
economy will grow very slightly in the second half of this year,
and we could even have an ongoing contraction."
Markets were little moved but the data will raise the
pressure on the Conservative-led coalition government, which is
pressing ahead with tough austerity measures to reduce a record
deficit, to step up efforts to support the economy.
The government has introduced measures to get credit flowing
through the economy and has vowed to do more to boost house
building and infrastructure spending, though many economists
think proper fiscal stimulus might be needed.
ORDER FALL
With the new orders index holding sub-50 for the third month
running at 47.0, albeit up from May's three-year low of 42.0,
the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.
The survey also showed that for the sixteenth month some of
the moderate activity was driven by firms running down old
orders and that they were cutting staffing levels to reduce
costs.
Export orders declined for the third month as the debt
crisis rages on through the euro zone, Britain's main trading
partner.
BoE Governor Mervyn King said last week Britain's economic
outlook had worsened markedly in the space of just six weeks due
to the deepening euro zone crisis and signs that a global
slowdown is taking root in the United States and emerging
markets.
