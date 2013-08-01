By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Aug 1 British manufacturing grew at its
fastest rate in well over two years at the start of the third
quarter, in a strengthening recovery that looks set to boost the
economy, a survey showed on Thursday.
The Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) jumped to 54.6 in July from an upwardly revised 52.9 in
June, its fourth straight month of expansion.
The reading was the strongest since March 2011 and trumped
by a wide margin even the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters
poll of economists, triggering a rise in the pound and a fall in
the prices of safe-haven British government bonds.
The latest sign that Britain's economy is edging closer to
sustainable growth - termed "escape velocity" by the Bank of
England's new governor, Mark Carney - will feed into Thursday's
discussions at the central bank, which is due to announce its
monthly policy decision at 1100 GMT.
Brian Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale, noted the
fastest rises in new orders and output since February 2011, at
58.2 and 58.0 respectively.
"Just amazing. What's the need for Carney to do anything?"
he said. "It's shaping up for Q3 to be stronger than Q2."
Whether it proves lasting or not, British economic growth is
accelerating, with gross domestic product rising 0.6 percent in
the second quarter - double the pace of growth in the first.
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 0.9 percent
expansion this year, up from a limp 0.2 percent in 2012.
Demand for British wares grew both at home and abroad,
including in the euro zone - Britain's main export market.
In addition, stocks of finished goods shrank at the sharpest
rate in more than three years, boding well for production in the
coming months, survey compiler Markit said.
Factories showed more appetite for hiring than at any point
in the last two years, brightening the prospects for employment,
an increasingly important gauge of the economy's health.
Economists say the Bank of England is likely to commit to
keeping borrowing costs ultra-low until unemployment drops below
a specific rate. The bank is due to announce its view on the
merits of providing such a steer on interest rates on Aug. 7,
alongside its quarterly economic forecasts.
Forward guidance is now seen as the bank's preferred way of
supporting the economy and policymakers are unlikely to opt for
a resumption of bond purchases on Thursday.