* Euro zone factories contracts for 3rd month in a row
* New orders shrink at fastest pace since May 2009
* PMIs signal contraction in all nations but Ireland
* German factories contract for first time since Sept 2009
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Nov 2 The downturn in euro zone
manufacturing in October was even deeper than previously
thought, according to "grim" business surveys on Wednesday that
showed the currency union's debt crisis is dragging its economy
back into recession.
The final Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) for October, which gauges changes in activity levels
across thousands of euro zone manufacturers, fell to 47. 1,
revised down from a preliminary reading of 47.3 and down from
48.5 in September.
This marks the third consecutive month the manufacturing PMI
has been below the 50 level that divides contraction from
growth. Output and new orders indexes plunged to levels not seen
since mid-2009.
The survey suggests the crisis is putting a chokehold on
euro area business and, along with news that German unemployment
unexpectedly rose for the first time in nearly two years to 7
percent, it adds pressure on the European Central Bank to cut
interest rates.
The latest Reuters ECB poll from last week showed a rate cut
was already on the cards by December and possibly as early as
Thursday.
"It makes grim reading," said Alan Clarke, economist at
Scotia Capital. "If there was any doubt that the euro zone was
headed for recession, these data should confirm it."
The survey's factory output measure plunged to 46.6 in
October from 49.6.
"Output, new orders and new export orders all suffered their
fastest declines since mid-2009, against a backdrop of weak
domestic market conditions, the ongoing debt crisis and a
darkening outlook for the global economy," said Rob Dobson,
senior economist at Markit.
Broken down by country, in Germany, the economic engine of
the euro zone economy, manufacturing activity contracted for the
first time in just over two years.
But the euro rose 15 pips to $1.3780 after the German data
were released, on slight relief the figures weren't worse.
Spanish factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month,
while conditions in Italy, increasingly the focal point of worry
in the still-raging euro zone debt crisis, deteriorated much
more sharply than expected to a 28-month low.
The Italy manufacturing PMI fell 5 points to 43.3, the
biggest one-month fall since the survey began in 1997,
suggesting an economy deep in recession.
French manufacturing was also on the back foot in October,
with new orders drying up and a fall in output.
Ireland was the only euro zone economy not to report a fall
in factory activity.
For the euro zone as a whole, the new orders index fell for
the fifth month running, plummeting to 43.4, the fastest rate of
decline since May 2009. As a reliable forward-looking indicator,
that bodes poorly for factory activity in November.
While firms hired more workers for the 18th consecutive
month, hiring was the weakest since June 2010. Euro zone
unemployment rose to 10.2 percent in September, nudged up by
Spain, where unemployment reached 22.6 percent.
The euro zone debt crisis, which has persisted for more than
two years, seemed a step closer to resolution last week when
leaders struck a deal that involved Greek debt write-downs and
boosting the size of the rescue fund to 1.0 trillion euros.
However, details of the plan remain unclear and progress was
dealt a further blow on Monday when Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou shocked markets by calling a referendum on the latest
bailout deal.
Papandreou won his cabinet's backing on Wednesday for that
referendum, to be held by January, but may have a much tougher
time convincing euro zone leaders, who meet along with the wider
G20 in Cannes this week.
The latest PMI data also pointed to the first decline in
input prices in just over two years. Euro zone inflation is
currently running at 3.0 percent, well above the ECB's preferred
2.0 percent ceiling.
"The only possible bright spot was an easing in inflationary
pressures, allowing manufacturers to hold fire on further
selling price increases," said Dobson.
Manufacturing in the euro zone's key trading partners is
also slowing, according to similar reports this week.
Factory growth in the United States, measured by the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index, unexpectedly slowed
in October, in line with similar trends in China, Britain and
Canada, data showed on Tuesday.
