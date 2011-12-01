LONDON Dec 1 Global manufacturing
activity edged lower last month, dragged down by factories in
Europe and Asia despite stronger than expected growth in the
United States, a report showed on Thursday.
The Global Manufacturing PMI, produced by JPMorgan with
research and supply management organisations, fell to 49.6 in
November from October's 49.9.
It is the third month the index has been below the 50 mark
that divides growth from contraction, and the lacklustre
performance was reflected in the labour market with job creation
at its slowest in two years.
"The rate of contraction in output would have been more
substantial had it not been for growth in the U.S. accelerating
sharply to a seven-month peak," JPMorgan said in a release.
"Outside the U.S., production fell at the steepest pace for over
two-and-a-half years."
The pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly picked
up in November to its strongest rate since June, and new orders
surged, earlier data showed.
But manufacturing activity contracted across Europe and most
of Asia, shrinking even further in the euro zone and reinforcing
the view that the debt-strapped region is in recession. British
manufacturing also contracted at the fastest pace in two years.
The JP Morgan global index combines survey data from
countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France,
Britain, China and Russia.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable)