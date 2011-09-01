LONDON, Sept 1 Growth in the world's global manufacturing sector all but disappeared in August as new orders declined for the second month running, a report showed on Thursday.

The Global Manufacturing PMI, compiled by JPMorgan with research and supply organisations, fell in August to 50.1 from 50.7 in July, marking its lowest reading since June 2009.

The index, which has fallen for the last six months, only just held above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

"PMI data indicate that the global manufacturing sector has made a weak start to the second half of the year," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.

The new orders sub-index fell to 49.4 last month from July's 49.9, its lowest reading since May 2009, with lower levels of new business in the United States, the euro zone, China, the UK and Brazil.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector ticked down to a crawl in August but fared better than economists had forecast, the Institute for Supply Management said earlier on Thursday.

Manufacturing activity contracted in the euro zone for the first time in almost two years in August, echoing earlier data from South Korea and Taiwan where new export orders fell sharply, according to earlier data.

Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in over two years, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports, and although China's official PMI increased slightly, its first rise since March, it also showed the effects of slowing demand in Europe and the United States.

HSBC's PMI figure for China, which relies more heavily on private companies than the large state-owned enterprises that dominate the government's PMI report, showed growth in factory activity, while still rapid, was slowing.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

(For a table see ) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)