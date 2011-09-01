By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Sept 1 Growth in the world's global
manufacturing sector all but disappeared in August as new orders
declined for the second month running, a report showed on
Thursday.
The Global Manufacturing PMI, compiled by JPMorgan with
research and supply organisations, fell in August to 50.1 from
50.7 in July, marking its lowest reading since June 2009.
The index, which has fallen for the last six months, only
just held above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction.
"PMI data indicate that the global manufacturing sector has
made a weak start to the second half of the year," said David
Hensley at JPMorgan.
The new orders sub-index fell to 49.4 last month from July's
49.9, its lowest reading since May 2009, with lower levels of
new business in the United States, the euro zone, China, the UK
and Brazil.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector ticked
down to a crawl in August but fared better than economists had
forecast, the Institute for Supply Management said earlier on
Thursday.
Manufacturing activity contracted in the euro zone for the
first time in almost two years in August, echoing earlier data
from South Korea and Taiwan where new export orders fell
sharply, according to earlier data.
Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in
over two years, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports, and
although China's official PMI increased slightly, its first rise
since March, it also showed the effects of slowing demand in
Europe and the United States.
HSBC's PMI figure for China, which relies more heavily on
private companies than the large state-owned enterprises that
dominate the government's PMI report, showed growth in factory
activity, while still rapid, was slowing.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
