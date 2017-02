Dec 5 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for November.

GLOBAL SERVICES PMI

PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Oct 51.8 51.5 50.8 55.5 Nov 52.6 49.4 51.2 57.8

GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI

PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc Oct 51.3 50.5 51.4 54.3 Nov 52.0 50.6 49.6 55.7

The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.