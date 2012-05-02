LONDON May 2 Global manufacturing activity picked up pace last month but there remained a marked divergence between the United States and the euro zone, a report showed on Wednesday.

The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, rose to 51.4 in April from March's 51.1.

It was the fifth month the index has held above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

"The gain reverses slight declines in February and March and leaves the survey little changed on the year. The PMI's production component is consistent with 2.5 percent annualised growth in global manufacturing," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.

Output, new orders and employment all continued to rise last month, JPMorgan said, with the U.S. again one of the principal spurs of growth.

But euro zone factories sank further into decline last month as a downturn that started in the periphery appears to be taking root among core members France and Germany, earlier data showed.

By contrast, a gauge of China's manufacturing offered more evidence that the world's second-biggest economy bottomed out in the first quarter of the year, while factory growth in emerging rival India ticked up.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. factory growth accelerating but barely any growth in British manufacturing.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

(For a table see ) (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)