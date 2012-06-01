LONDON, June 1 Global manufacturing activity
expanded at its weakest pace for five months in May with a
battered Europe proving the main drag on growth, a report showed
on Friday.
The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management
organisations, fell to 50.6 in May from April's 51.0, its lowest
reading since December.
But the index held above the 50 mark that divides growth
from contraction for a sixth consecutive month.
"The rate of expansion in global manufacturing production
slowed sharply in May, as growth of total order books remained
lacklustre and international trade volumes posted a marginal
decline," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.
"The sector is hitting a softer patch heading into mid-year
and this is being reflected in reduced cost inflationary
pressures and lower commodity prices."
The euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at its
steepest pace in nearly three years in May while in Britain it
shrank at its fastest pace in three years as orders nosedived,
earlier data showed.
China's economy betrayed signs of a broadening slowdown as
its vast factory sector showed momentum eased in May. The pace
of growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed modestly.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
