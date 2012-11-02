LONDON Nov 2 The global manufacturing downturn
eased last month as North American economies outperformed euro
zone countries and much of Asia, a business survey showed on
Friday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing PMI, produced with research
and supply management organisations, rose to 49.2 in October
from September's 48.8, holding below the 50-mark that divides
growth from contraction for the fifth month.
The survey showed that new orders fell again in October,
pushing firms to cut their workforces for the third time in four
months.
Euro zone manufacturing shrank for the 15th month running in
October as output and new orders fell, as a downturn that began
in periphery members engulfed core countries Germany and France,
data showed earlier on Friday.
On Thursday, sister PMI surveys showed big Asian economies
are only slowly picking up after a year spent battling against
global headwinds and that Britain's factories are facing a
deepening decline.
In the United States manufacturing grew in October at its
slowest pace in more than three years, its PMI showed, but an
Institute for Supply Management survey said growth in
manufacturing picked up modestly as new orders improved.
The JPMorgan index combines survey data from countries
including the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.