LONDON, June 3 Global manufacturing only grew
marginally last month but with new orders coming in at a faster
pace than in April, conditions should improve, a business survey
showed on Monday.
The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.6 in May
from 50.4 in April, above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for the sixth month.
"Although the global manufacturing sector recorded further
growth of output in May, the rate of expansion remains
sluggish," said David Hensley, director of global economics
coordination at JPMorgan.
"The good news is that the survey's leading indicators of
new orders and finished goods inventory are moving in a
constructive fashion, hinting that output growth might pick up
into midyear."
The new orders index rose to 51.4 from April's 50.8.
Output rose in the United States, China, Japan, Germany,
Britain, South Korea and Brazil while the downturn in the euro
area eased sharply, JPMorgan said.