Sept 4 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing Managers' Index for August. PMI Output Orders Jobs Deliv Stocks Inp New Prcs export July 48.4 48.8 47.1 49.3 51.1 48.4 44.8 46.1 August 48.1 47.4 46.8 49.6 50.5 48.9 49.2 46.6 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.