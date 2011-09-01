Sept 1 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing Managers' Index for August.

AUG JULY

Global PMI 50.1 50.7

Output 49.8 51.0

New orders 49.4 49.9

Input prices 56.3 57.7

Employment 51.0 51.7

The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. (Reuters Polling Unit)