Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Oct 5 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for September.
GLOBAL SERVICES PMI
PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Sept 52.6 49.4 52.3 57.6 Aug 52.0 50.8 51.4 58.4
GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI
PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Sept 52.0 49.9 51.5 57.3 Aug 51.5 50.9 50.9 58.0
The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ