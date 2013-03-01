* Swiss PMI index falls to 50.8 in February
* Renewed euro zone weakness, stronger franc weigh on demand
* Order backlog suggests foreign demand hesitant
ZURICH, March 1 Swiss manufacturing activity
grew for a second straight month in February, but more slowly
than expected as a slight appreciation in the franc and renewed
weakness in the euro zone dragged on demand.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally
adjusted 50.8 points in February from 52.5 points in the
previous month, data showed on Friday. Analysts had forecast an
average reading of 52.2 points.
Still, it was the second time in a row the indicator was
above the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction.
"The latest turbulence in the euro zone and recent slight
appreciation of the Swiss franc have slowed - though not halted
- the recovery in Swiss economic activity," said Credit Suisse
and the SVME purchasing managers' association.
On Wednesday, the KOF barometer of Swiss economic sentiment
fell less than expected, giving weight to claims the economy is
on the verge of turning a corner.
The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and
confidence in the manufacturing sector is firmly linked to
developments in the bloc.
Tentative signs of improving demand in the euro zone helped
Swiss exports grow robustly in January. February's PMI, however,
suggested that euro zone data this month indicating the currency
bloc might not emerge from recession soon had dampened Swiss
manufacturers' expectations of a recovery.
"After a very good start to 2013, we now see a
consolidation," said UBS economist Reto Huenerwadel. "Production
is still positive, but we also expect to see a consolidation
there in the near future."
While the production component of the index rose to its
highest level since May 2011, manufacturers reduced their
purchases and depleted stocks, suggesting they were hesitant
about any strengthening of foreign demand.
Robust domestic consumption has helped the Swiss economy
offset weakness in the euro zone, with data published on
Thursday showing the economy grew more than analysts had
predicted in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by
Susan Fenton)