* Swiss PMI index falls to 50.8 in February

* Renewed euro zone weakness, stronger franc weigh on demand

* Order backlog suggests foreign demand hesitant

ZURICH, March 1 Swiss manufacturing activity grew for a second straight month in February, but more slowly than expected as a slight appreciation in the franc and renewed weakness in the euro zone dragged on demand.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.8 points in February from 52.5 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday. Analysts had forecast an average reading of 52.2 points.

Still, it was the second time in a row the indicator was above the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction.

"The latest turbulence in the euro zone and recent slight appreciation of the Swiss franc have slowed - though not halted - the recovery in Swiss economic activity," said Credit Suisse and the SVME purchasing managers' association.

On Wednesday, the KOF barometer of Swiss economic sentiment fell less than expected, giving weight to claims the economy is on the verge of turning a corner.

The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and confidence in the manufacturing sector is firmly linked to developments in the bloc.

Tentative signs of improving demand in the euro zone helped Swiss exports grow robustly in January. February's PMI, however, suggested that euro zone data this month indicating the currency bloc might not emerge from recession soon had dampened Swiss manufacturers' expectations of a recovery.

"After a very good start to 2013, we now see a consolidation," said UBS economist Reto Huenerwadel. "Production is still positive, but we also expect to see a consolidation there in the near future."

While the production component of the index rose to its highest level since May 2011, manufacturers reduced their purchases and depleted stocks, suggesting they were hesitant about any strengthening of foreign demand.

Robust domestic consumption has helped the Swiss economy offset weakness in the euro zone, with data published on Thursday showing the economy grew more than analysts had predicted in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)