ZURICH, Sept 2 Switzerland's manufacturing sector expanded for a fifth month in a row in August, albeit at a slower space than in the previous month, as production and stocks of purchases fell suggesting a cautious recovery is underway.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index, a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector, fell to a seasonally-adjusted 54.6 points in August, from 57.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.

That reading was above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the fifth month in a row, but fell short of the 55.9 points forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The PMI and most of the sub-indices came in close to their average historical levels in August, which is a sign of a certain degree of normalisation," said the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse, which compile the index

Resilient domestic demand has propped up the Swiss economy. But its fortunes are closely tied to the euro zone and exports fell in July as appetite for Swiss goods in its largest trading partner, Europe, remained weak.

Despite the lower reading, the survey's authors said the higher-than-average order backlog signalled production should increase in the future.

However, they noted that the employment sub-index remained below the growth mark in August and said an economic recovery would only start to pick up steam again once employers are optimistic enough to add to their headcount.

Last Friday, Switzerland's leading KOF indicator rose to its highest level since November, indicating the economy will gain momentum in coming months as the outlook for the euro zone brightens. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Toby Chopra)