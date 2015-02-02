ZURICH, Feb 2 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 48.2 points in January from
53.6 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
KEY FIGURES
(in points, seasonally adjusted)
Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014
PMI 48.2 53.6 55.4
NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value
below 50 signals a contraction.
Sub-indices m/m change
in pts
Production 51.1 -6.0
Orderbook 44.2 -9.4
Purchasing 44.8 -6.4
volume
Purchasing 21.2 -26.7
prices
Delivery times 52.4 -4.0
Stocks 46.0 -1.0
purchased
Sales stocks 41.9 -5.3
Employment 48.7 -1.6
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
* "Clearly only very few companies expected the SNB to
withdraw the minimum exchange rate. The corporate landscape has
therefore been very negatively affected by the dramatic
appreciation of the currency."
* "Losses on sales (due to appreciation of the Swiss franc)
by far outweigh savings on purchases: The projected overall loss
amounts to around 18 billion francs."
* "Eighty-five percent of companies have already adopted
specific measures to mitigate the impact of the appreciation of
the franc. The most frequently cited of these is to seek
dialogue with suppliers and request price discounts."
