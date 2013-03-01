ZURICH, March 1 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.8 points in February from
52.5 points in the previous month, data showed on Friday.
The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
KEY FIGURES
(in points, seasonally adjusted)
Feb '13 Jan '13 Feb '12
PMI 50.8 52.5 48.9
NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value
below 50 signals a contraction.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
MEDIAN 52.2
LOW 51.2
HIGH 53.5
BACKGROUND
