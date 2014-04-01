DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, April 1 The Swiss purchasing managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 points in March from 57.6 points in the previous month, data showed on Tuesday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) MARCH '14 FEB '14 MARCH '13 PMI 54.4 57.6 49.2 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here .BusinessCycle FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 56.7 LOW 56.5 HIGH 57.6 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources