ZURICH, Nov 3 The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.3 points in October from 50.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday. The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse. KEY FIGURES (in points, seasonally adjusted) Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13 PMI 55.3 50.4 55.4 NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50 points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value below 50 signals a contraction. Sub-indices m/m change in pts Production 62.6 8.3 Orderbook 56.7 7.2 Purchasing 53.7 4.9 volume Purchasing 55.4 4.9 prices Delivery times 52.7 1.0 Stocks 41.3 -5.1 purchased Sales stocks 43.7 -8.6 Employment 53.1 5.4 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT: * "The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index closed October 4.9 points up on the previous month at 55.3 points. The index is therefore well above the growth threshold of 50 points again and at its highest level since April." * "Following two consecutive months below the growth threshold, the "backlog of orders" subindex closed back in the growth zone in October thanks to a rise of 7.2 points to 56.7 points." FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: MEDIAN 51.3 LOW 52.5 HIGH 50.1