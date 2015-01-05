ZURICH, Jan 5 The Swiss purchasing managers'
index rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0 points in December from
52.1 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.
The index is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers'
association and Credit Suisse.
KEY FIGURES
(in points, seasonally adjusted)
Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013
PMI 54.0 52.1 55.0
NOTE - The index is calculated on the basis of a monthly
survey of SVME members; a value for the main index above 50
points indicates the manufacturing sector is expanding, a value
below 50 signals a contraction.
Sub-indices m/m change
in pts
Production 56.3 5.1
Orderbook 54.9 4.9
Purchasing 51.9 2.8
volume
Purchasing 49.3 -1.8
prices
Delivery times 56.8 1.3
Stocks 46.7 -1.9
purchased
Sales stocks 48.7 5.0
Employment 51.1 -4.3
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:
* "The PMI ended the year pretty much at its prior-year
level and the long-term average of 53.9 points. The outlook for
2015 is therefore cautiously optimistic."
* "Order books are pleasingly full and the "backlog of
orders" subindex closed December at a slightly above average
level of 54.9 points. The "employment" subindex also ended the
year in positive territory thereby pointing towards a slight
increase in staff number at companies."
For more details of the Credit Suisse/SVME statement
