* Service sector growth at 8-month low in June
* PMI surveys point to overall GDP dip of 0.1 pct in Q2
* Firms forced to cut prices to encourage business
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 4 Britain's dominant services
sector endured one of its worst months in the past three years
in June despite cutting prices, a business survey showed on
Wednesday, suggesting the country stayed in recession in the
quarter that ended last weekend.
The latest bout of gloomy data solidified expectations the
Bank of England will restart the printing presses and support
the economy with another round of bond purchases when it meets
on Thursday.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
services, which account for around three quarters of the
country's economic output, sank to an eight-month low of 51.3
from May's 53.3, despite firms cutting prices and running down
existing orders.
"The services economy saw one of its worst months since the
recovery began three years ago, with the June survey showing
signs of growth stalling. The services PMI probably cements the
case for further stimulus from the BoE," said Chris Williamson,
chief economist at data compiler Markit.
The reading, the second lowest since April 2009, was well
shy of expectations for a more moderate easing to 52.8 but held
above the 50 mark that signifies growth for the 18th month.
Separate PMIs earlier showed construction activity fell at
its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years during June and that
the manufacturing sector contracted for the second month
running.
Markit said the June surveys pointed to one of the weakest
months in more than three years and suggested the British
economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter.
Britain fell back into recession at the start of the year
and economists see tepid growth ahead at best with only a small
bounce from London's hosting of the Olympic Games, leading to
calls for the government and BoE to act.
LITTLE CONFIDENCE
Worryingly for policymakers, once again some of June's
minimal services sector growth was generated by fulfilling
existing orders. With the slowdown becoming entrenched, firms
were less optimistic about the future and the business
expectations index, while remaining positive, fell to a
six-month low.
"The decline in confidence is also a genuine concern. The
experience of last autumn demonstrates how a deterioration in
sentiment can rapidly affect activity, as companies place
investment and recruitment plans on ice," said Nida Ali at Ernst
& Young ITEM Club.
Firms were concerned about Europe, Markit said, where a
two-and-a-half year debt crisis shows no sign of abating.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government has focused
on cost-cutting to reduce a record budget deficit, but it
recently introduced measures to get credit flowing through the
economy and vowed to do more to boost house building and
infrastructure spending.
Many economists think proper fiscal stimulus might be
needed, however.
The BoE is expected to provide monetary stimulus on
Thursday, when its Monetary Policy Committee is widely tipped to
flood markets with another 50 billion pounds of cash, on top of
325 billion it has already pumped in.
"There is room for the MPC to expand asset purchases at
tomorrow's meeting," said David Tinsley at BNP Paribas. "We look
for another 50 billion pounds of (quantitative easing), with the
risks skewed to them doing more, not less, than that."
The PMI survey showed firms were forced to cut prices for
the second month running to drum up business with the sub-index
nudging up to 48.9 from May's 48.8. It has been below 50 for all
but two of the last nine months.
The price cuts came despite input costs rising at a faster
pace last month than they did in May.
British shop price inflation fell to its lowest rate in
two-and-a-half years in June as weak demand pushed retailers to
offer deep discounts, the British Retail Consortium said on
Wednesday.
Inflation eased unexpectedly in May to 2.8 percent, its
lowest in two-and-a-half years, supporting the case for stimulus
from the BoE while fueling hopes that consumers will eventually
have more money left to spend.
Separate BoE data showed that, overall, homeowners continued
to inject money into their properties, which they have done
since the start of the financial crisis, reversing the trend of
home equity withdrawal to fund other spending that had dominated
the previous decade.
