* New orders drive rise in UK services industry
* PMI hits 60.5 vs 60.2 in July, highest since Dec 2006
* UK composite PMI rises above 60 for first time
* Jobs growth tails off in August
* Pound hits 7-1/2-month high against currency basket
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Sept 4 A rush of new business last month
drove Britain's services sector to its fastest growth rate for
more than six years, challenging the Bank of England's cautious
outlook for the economy a day before a monetary policy meeting.
Wednesday's Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers'
index (PMI) rose to 60.5 in August from 60.2 in July, adding to
a run of data suggesting the UK economic recovery is gathering
momentum.
The reading was the highest since December 2006, holding
well above the 50 threshold dividing growth from contraction for
the eighth consecutive month. Economists polled by Reuters had
predicted growth would slow slightly to 59.0.
Instead, order books at companies ranging from banks to
restaurants filled at the fastest pace since May 1997, the month
Tony Blair became prime minister.
Like the previous month, the PMI showed British businesses
were at the forefront of Europe's nascent economic recovery,
outpacing major euro zone peers that are still grappling for
momentum.
It suggested Britain's economy is on course to better the
0.7 percent quarterly growth it experienced from April through
June in this quarter, and comfortably so.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see growth double what the Bank
of England is expecting for (this) quarter, because they're
currently forecasting 0.6 percent," said George Buckley, chief
UK economist at Deutsche Bank.
Sterling rose to a 7-1/2 month peak against a trade-weighted
basket of currencies and a three-and-a-half month high versus
the euro after the data.
The composite PMI, which incorporates manufacturing and
construction data from earlier in the week, rose to 60.7 from
59.5, its highest level since the series began in 1998.
While that is welcome news for Britain's government after
roughly three years of stagnation, the data may give Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney pause for thought.
He has stressed the economy needs a lot more help from the
central bank to nurse it back to health, and the bank does not
plan to raise interest rates until unemployment falls to 7
percent, something he forecasts is at least three years away.
Some investors and analysts are not convinced he will be
able to keep rates low for that long.
"We expect the BoE to be forced into tightening monetary
policy well before the Q3 2016 date that they are currently
suggesting is the earliest point (that) policy tightening will
start," said James Knightley, economist at ING.
He cited the strength in orders, rising business optimism
and employment hiring surveys, and forecasts the Bank will
tighten policy in the first half of 2015.
However, the BoE's forecast that unemployment will prove
slow to fall may be on the mark, as the services PMI showed that
firms' hiring slowed to its weakest pace so far this year.
Monday's manufacturing survey also showed slowing jobs growth.
The bank's ratesetters meet on Thursday, and economists do
not expect them to change tack.
JOBS MARKET STILL SUBDUED
July and August's services PMIs marked the first
back-to-back readings above 60 since 1997.
Before the 2008-09 recession, such strong rises in the
services PMI were often followed by rises in interest rates.
However, the depth of the downturn put a stop to that
correlation. Even with last quarter's growth, the economy is
still around 3 percent smaller than its pre-recession peak in
the first quarter of 2008.
And although the new orders index hit 61.3 in August from
July's 60.0, leaving it just seven ticks shy of the survey
record, the sharp fall in the jobs index showed the labour
market still has some catching up to do.
"If activity and sales can maintain their current growth
velocities, then higher payrolls and ... increased wages should
hopefully follow suit," said Paul Smith, senior economist from
survey compiler Markit.
The survey also showed the rise in prices charged to
customers slowed slightly last month.
That suggests that, at least for now, the upturn in business
is unlikely to be the cause of a spike in inflation, a second
catalyst for possible policy change identified by the BoE.