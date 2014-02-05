BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
LONDON Feb 5 Global growth remained solid at the start of 2014, pointing to a quarterly GDP expansion of 3 percent, according to a report on Wednesday that showed the upturn again led by manufacturers.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, nudged up to 53.9 from December's 53.8, above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for the 16th month running.
"The latest PMI data highlight a solid start to the year for the world economy, with global GDP growth still tracking at an annualised pace in excess of 3 percent quarter-on-quarter," said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
Its global services index rose to 53.8 from 53.5. A sister survey released on Monday showed manufacturing activity was little changed last month from December as the pace of new orders remained near recent elevated levels.
However, disparities remained between developed and emerging markets, JPMorgan said. Growth was strong in Britain, the United States and Japan but Brazil, Russia and India all saw output contract marginally.
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
LONDON, March 22 The difference between U.S. and German government borrowing costs was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors started to have doubts over promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.