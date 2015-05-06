LONDON May 6 Global business growth eased in
April as companies raised prices at their fastest rate since
September, but they still hired more people than in any month
for nearly a year, a survey showed on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with
Markit, fell to 54.2 in April from March's 54.8. It has been
above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since
October 2012.
"The April PMI data signal that the global economy is
maintaining a solid rate of expansion. The ongoing recovery in
jobs should also aid with achieving faster growth in coming
months," said Joseph Lupton, senior economist at JPMorgan.
Suggesting businesses were optimistic about future growth
the employment sub-index jumped to 52.5 from 52.0. The last time
it was higher was in June 2014.
A global PMI covering the service industry dipped to 54.9
from 55.2. World manufacturing activity increased at its slowest
pace in nearly two years, figures on Monday showed.
The indicator combines survey data from around 20 countries
including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain,
China and Russia.
