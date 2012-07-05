Greek consumer prices rise in January, led by transport, housing costs

ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al