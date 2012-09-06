Sept 6 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for August. GLOBAL SERVICES PMI PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Backlo s July 52.6 49.7 51.0 54.0 46.2 August 52.3 51.4 50.9 58.2 49.0 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc July 51.7 50.0 49.6 51.7 August 51.1 49.9 51.0 56.0 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.