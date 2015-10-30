BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Oct 30 India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd has hired banks including Barclays, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for a 25 billion rupees (about $385 million) initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources close to transaction.
Indian investment banks Kotak and JM Financial will also advise PNB Housing in the planned IPO, slated for the first half of 2016, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Indian state-run Punjab National Bank owns a 51 percent stake in PNB Housing, while Carlyle Group owns the remainder. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Anand Basu)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing