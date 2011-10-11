MANILA Oct 11 Philippine National Bank (PNB) said on Tuesday its board had approved an agreement that will facilitate its takeover of Allied Banking Corp and fortify its position as the country's fourth-largest bank by assets.

Allied Bank owns 28 percent of Oceanic Holding. Its indirect ownership of a U.S. bank has prevented it from pursuing merger plans with PNB announced in 2008.

PNB said in a statement the agreement involved placing all shares of Oceanic Holding (BVI) Ltd, which directly owns California-based Oceanic Bank, in a trust. The shares will be sold to third parties at a later date.

PNB and Allied Bank are both owned by Lucio Tan, who also owns Philippine Airlines .

Shares in PNB rose 2 percent in a market that gained 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)