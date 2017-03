CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open lower tracking Wall Street

(Corrects headline to drop reference to New Zealand stock exchange opening flat. The exchange did not open as scheduled due to a technical glitch.) March 8 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street overnight, with weaker iron ore and copper prices likely to further hurt sentiment. The share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5735, a 26.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark f