May 9 Punjab National Bank (PNB),
India's No. 2 state-owned bank, on Thursday posted a 20.6
percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended March, dragged
down by higher provisions for bad loans.
The bank posted a profit of 11.3 billion rupees ($208.77
million)($) for the January-March period compared with 14.2
billion rupees a year earlier. Net interest income rose 14.2
percent during the quarter. Non-performing loans at the bank
rose to 4.27 percent from 2.93 percent a year ago.
Earlier this month, PNB's state-owned rival Canara Bank
posted a 12.6 percent fall in net profit. Smaller
lenders Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank saw net
profit fall about 68 and 80 percent respectively.
Government-owned lenders, exposed to the beleaguered state
electricity boards, troubled power and infrastructure projects,
and several other debt-laden firms, have pledged to boost
recovery efforts and reign in defaults.
($1 = 54.1275 Indian rupees)
