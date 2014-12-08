BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
Dec 8 PNC Financial Services Group Inc appointed senior vice chairman and chief risk officer Joseph Guyaux as president and chief executive of PNC Mortgage.
Joseph Rockey, executive vice president, will become chief risk officer. He currently leads the enterprise risk management team and the Basel office within the company's risk management organization.
Guyaux, who has worked with PNC for 42 years, will succeed Todd Chamberlain, effective Jan. 31, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.