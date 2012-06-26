* Lenders accused of reordering transactions to boost fees
* PNC joins Bank of America, JPMorgan, others to settle
* 13 lenders have settled litigation over fees -- lawyer
By Jonathan Stempel
June 26 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
, one of the 10 largest U.S. banks, has agreed to pay $90
million to settle lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive
overdraft fees.
The Pittsburgh-based lender's settlement, made public on
Tuesday, would resolve lawsuits brought on behalf of hundreds of
thousands of customers. Overdraft fees are often assessed when
customers overdraw their checking accounts by using debit cards.
PNC joined Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and several smaller banks in settling litigation over
the fees. Bank of America's $410 million accord is the largest.
Fred Solomon, a PNC spokesman, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
PNC's settlement requires approval by U.S. District Judge
James Lawrence King in Miami. He oversees nationwide litigation
regarding the fees, which was consolidated before him in 2009.
Robert Gilbert, a lawyer for the customers, said 13 of the
35 lenders that were sued had reached settlements.
"The resolution of these disputes puts some money back in
the hands of people who have suffered damages, without the risk
of recovering nothing at a trial," Gilbert said in an interview.
Customers accused banks of reordering transactions from
largest to smallest, and not processing them in chronological
order. They said this allowed banks to charge overdraft fees,
which are typically $25 to $35, sooner and more often because
account balances fell faster.
Some banks have changed their policies in connection with
settlements. JPMorgan, for example, will beginning on July 22 no
longer charge overdraft fees on purchases of $5 or less.
Gilbert said PNC had also agreed to change its overdraft fee
policy. He declined to specify any changes.
Other settlements include $137.5 million for Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc's Citizens Financial unit and $110
million for JPMorgan. Neither has yet received final approval.
Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and Capital
One Financial Corp are among the larger banks that have
not settled.
Wells Fargo also awaits a decision from a federal appeals
court in California on whether to overturn a $203 million award
to consumers in that state in a separate overdraft case.
The case is In re: Checking Account Overdraft Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No.
09-md-02036.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in Washington; Editing by Andre
Grenon and Lisa Von Ahn)