BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
Sept 16 PNC Financial Services Group Inc's projected Tier 1 common ratio will fall to a low of 9.4 percent through the second quarter of 2015 under a severely adverse scenario, the lender's mid-year stress test results showed.
The company-run stress test estimates the impact of an internally developed, hypothetical severely adverse macroeconomic scenario over a nine-quarter period.
PNC's Tier 1 capital ratio touched a low of 11.4 percent, while its Tier 1 leverage ratio dropped to a minimum of 9.7 percent under the stress scenario, the bank disclosed on its website. ()
The 12th-largest U.S. bank by assets projected a total provision expense of $9.8 billion over the planning period, which provides for net charge-offs of $6.9 billion.
PNC shares were up 1.3 percent at $74.22 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.