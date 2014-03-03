UPDATE 1-Sears flags going concern doubts
March 21 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp, which has struggled with years of losses and declining sales, warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern.
March 3 The story headlined "PNC subpoenaed over mortgage lending practices" has been withdrawn. The two subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York were previously disclosed in the bank's 2013 10-K filing. A replacement story will follow shortly.
March 21 Andrew Puzder, who withdrew as nominee for U.S. Labor Secretary in the new Trump administration, is stepping down as chief executive of CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc in April, the parent of the Carl's Jr and Hardee's restaurant chains said on Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, March 21 Kohl's Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday the department store operator needs to "change faster" in order to remain a strong competitor to online and brick-and-mortar retailers.