* Plans to buy RBC branches, card operations
* Deal expected to close in first quarter 2012
Nov 29 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N)
will not issue common stock as part of its purchase of the
Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) U.S. retail bank operations, and
has no plans to buy back shares in 2011, the company said on
Tuesday.
The Midwestern regional bank announced plans in June to buy
RBC's U.S. retail branches and card business for $3.6 billion
in one of the largest U.S. bank deals this year.
Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial was unsure whether it would
need to issue common stock to satisfy U.S. regulators about the
capital impact of the deal.
But the Federal Reserve notified the bank that a common
stock offering was not needed, and PNC Financial said in a
Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the deal would
be immediately accretive to earnings.
PNC Financial expects to complete the purchase of RBC's
U.S. retail bank assets in the first quarter of 2012, expanding
the lender's presence in the Southeast.
The deal adds roughly $25 billion in assets and 424
branches to PNC's existing operations. [ID:nL3E7HK1J3]
Also as part of the filing, the bank said it would not buy
back shares in 2011. In April, PNC received authorization from
regulators to resume stock repurchases under a 25-million-share
program created in 2007.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)