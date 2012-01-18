BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Q4 EPS $0.85 vs $1.50 a year ago
* Q4 rev $3.5 bln vs $3.9 bln a year ago
* Provisions for credit losses down 27 pct sequentially (Follows alerts)
Jan 18 PNC Financial Services Group Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, but said it continued to improve credit quality as it set aside less money for bad loans.
The Pittsburgh-based regional bank's net income fell to $493 million, or 85 cents per share, from $820 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $3.5 billion from $3.9 billion.
Provisions to cover credit losses declined 27 percent sequentially to $190 million.
In December, the U.S. Federal Reserve approved the bank's application to buy the U.S. retail and credit card operations of Royal Bank of Canada for $3.62 billion.
PNC shares, which have gained more than 20 percent of their value since the bank's last quarter results, closed at $61.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.