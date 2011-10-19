* Q3 EPS of $1.55 vs. $2.07 a year ago
* Loan interest income down
* Total revenues decline 2.7 percent
Oct 19 PNC Financial Services Group Inc's
(PNC.N) third-quarter profit beat analyst estimates, despite
falling as the regional bank earned less loan interest income.
Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial posted net income of $834
million, or $1.55 per share, down from $1.1 billion, or $2.07
per share, a year earlier.
Last year's results included a $328 million after-tax gain
from the sale of PNC Global Investment Servicing. Excluding the
gain, the bank earned $772 million in third quarter 2010.
Analysts estimated the bank would earn $1.49 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenues declined 2.7 percent to $3.5 billion from
$3.6 billion.
Net interest income -- or what the bank earns in loan
interest against what it pays for deposits -- declined $40
million to $2.2 billion from a year ago.
The Midwestern regional bank has emerged as one of the
strongest regional lenders in the wake of the 2008 financial
crisis.
In June, the bank announced plans to buy the Royal Bank of
Canada's (RY.TO) U.S. retail banking operations -- concentrated
in the Southeast. The deal is expected to close next year.
Shares have declined 15.6 percent this year as part of a
broader industry share price decline. Shares closed up 4.5
percent to $51.22 on Tuesday.
